A pineapple tripel?? Sprecher drops the bomb and it checks all my boozy boxes!! Shiner owns the S’mores category(ya gotta taste it to believe it!!!!) Smokey and roasty is Boom Run from Wisco Brew, Blue Moon has the ice coffee you can drink year round, Chile Guava from Stem reinvents the cider and Pabst in your face with Hard Coffee, a really boozy yoohoo..cheers!
This Week on Johnny & Dee
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin Live
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Monday Morning Leftovers
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9ish Big Hair Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh