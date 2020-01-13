A pineapple tripel?? Sprecher drops the bomb and it checks all my boozy boxes!! Shiner owns the S’mores category(ya gotta taste it to believe it!!!!) Smokey and roasty is Boom Run from Wisco Brew, Blue Moon has the ice coffee you can drink year round, Chile Guava from Stem reinvents the cider and Pabst in your face with Hard Coffee, a really boozy yoohoo..cheers!