So more new beer this week..Parched Eagle, now on East Washington Ave. drops a double dry hop that you need to dump in your throat, its excellent and poundable..an oatmeal cookie stout, damn right rookie!! New Glarus, who is incapable of making anything but monster beers, drops a coffee stout your already loving before you taste it..a vodka seltzer? Make it so!!! Surley has a hazy and Third Space in Milwaukee, Algonquin meaning “good land”, is back with my clear winner winner, Ice Bear, the baltic porter and flatout one of the best beers this reporter has ever drank in his life..but careful ya girlyman, its 9.5 and lookin to kick your ass…cheers ya bastards!!