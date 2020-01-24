So more new beer this week..Parched Eagle, now on East Washington Ave. drops a double dry hop that you need to dump in your throat, its excellent and poundable..an oatmeal cookie stout, damn right rookie!! New Glarus, who is incapable of making anything but monster beers, drops a coffee stout your already loving before you taste it..a vodka seltzer? Make it so!!! Surley has a hazy and Third Space in Milwaukee, Algonquin meaning “good land”, is back with my clear winner winner, Ice Bear, the baltic porter and flatout one of the best beers this reporter has ever drank in his life..but careful ya girlyman, its 9.5 and lookin to kick your ass…cheers ya bastards!!
This Week on Johnny & Dee
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin LIVE
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9ish Big Hair Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh