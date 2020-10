This Friday – Corey Taylor Live Stream!

COREY TAYLOR AND HIS BAND WILL BE MAKING HISTORY ON OCTOBER 2ND WITH A GLOBAL LIVE STREAM FROM THE LEGENDARY LOS ANGELES VENUE, THE FORUM, TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF HIS DEBUT SOLO ALBUM CMFT. TICKETS & VIP PACKAGES FOR THIS HISTORIC STREAMING EVENT ARE ON SALE NOW.

THE STREAM, TITLED FORUM OR AGAINST ‘EM, WILL FEATURE A FULL ARENA PRODUCTION COMPLETE WITH A VISUAL FEAST OF PYROTECHNICS, A STACKED SET LIST FEATURING ALL TRACKS FROM CMFT, SELECT CUTS FROM SLIPKNOT AND STONE SOUR, A HANDFUL OF COVERS AND A GUEST PERFORMANCE FROM THE CHERRY BOMBS. A SPECIAL PRE-SHOW WILL KICK-OFF 1 HOUR BEFORE THE EVENT FEATURING EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE.

Tickets And Info Here: https://www.watch.thecoreytaylor.com/