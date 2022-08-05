GRAMMY Award-winning Iowan icons SLIPKNOT have shared “Yen,” a brand new single off their widely anticipated new album, THE END, SO FAR, which will be released September 30th on Roadrunner Records. Available today on all streaming platforms, “Yen” is a showcase of SLIPKNOT’s exceptional range and sees one of the world’s most popular and deeply enigmatic bands relentlessly charting new ground as they continue to redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music.

“Yen” follows the forthcoming album’s lead single “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” which arrived last month accompanied by an official music video directed by the band’s own M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan – watch it HERE. The track garnered widespread acclaim upon its arrival with The FADER declaring “It absolutely rips,” and Rolling Stone praising it as a “punishing new elegy.”

Produced By SLIPKNOT and Joe Barresi, THE END, SO FAR is available for pre-order today with several vinyl variants available at www.slipknot1.com. THE END, SO FAR includes the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag” and follows their widely celebrated 2019 album WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND, which marked SLIPKNOT’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

SLIPKNOT

THE END, SO FAR

RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 30TH

