ALIVE AND KICKING — Nonpoint

Nonpoint — “Alive and Kicking”

A hard-charging statement of survival, delivered with fists-up groove and zero wasted motion

“Alive and Kicking” hits like a door getting kicked off its hinges — not because it’s flashy, but because it’s direct. Nonpoint come in with that signature blend of percussive bounce and metal-edged weight, and the message is immediate: you can get knocked down, written off, and counted out… and still show up swinging. It’s the kind of track that’s built for Active Rock listeners who don’t need a long intro or a poetic riddle. Nonpoint are here, they’re standing, and they’re not asking permission.

Lyrically, “Alive and Kicking” is a survival anthem without the vague, feel-good fog that waters down a lot of “overcoming” songs. The narrator is addressing pressure head-on — the forces that try to break you, silence you, or reduce you to a headline. The core idea is persistence: taking hits, refusing to fold, and proving your presence through action. The hook lands like a declaration more than a confession, and the repeated insistence on still being here gives the song its spine. It’s not about pretending everything’s fine; it’s about refusing to be erased.

That attitude is what Nonpoint have always done well: they write from the gut, but they keep it physical. “Alive and Kicking” doesn’t drift into abstract imagery or over-explain itself. It stays locked on the moment where you decide you’re not done — where you turn frustration into forward motion. Even when the lyric leans confrontational, it’s less about picking a fight and more about drawing a line: you don’t get to decide my ending.

Sonically, the track is pure Nonpoint: tight, rhythmic, and built to move bodies as much as it moves air. The guitars hit with a thick, modern crunch, but they’re arranged with restraint — more punch than clutter. The groove matters here. The drums and low end keep the song driving like a machine, giving it that head-nod propulsion that separates Nonpoint from bands that only know how to sprint. Over the top, Elias Soriano’s vocal approach is the real weapon: he shifts between melodic lift and aggressive bite without losing control of the pocket. It’s not chaos — it’s discipline with teeth.

The tension-and-release is key. Verses feel coiled and pressurized, then the chorus opens up just enough to feel like a surge of oxygen — not a softening, but a widening. That balance is why the song plays so well in an Active Rock lane: it’s heavy, but it’s not muddy; it’s intense, but it’s not shapeless. You can hear the intent in the way the parts lock together — every hit designed to land clean in a car stereo, a gym playlist, or a packed club.

In the broader arc of Nonpoint’s career, “Alive and Kicking” fits the band’s long-running identity as survivors themselves — a group that’s never relied on trends to do their talking. They’ve always lived in that intersection of groove, aggression, and accessibility, and this track leans into that lane with confidence. It doesn’t sound like a band chasing a moment; it sounds like a band reinforcing what they do best: big riffs, bigger rhythm, and a vocal that can command a room.

What makes “Alive and Kicking” connect with Active Rock fans is the lack of pretense. It’s a song you can throw on when you’re tired of being told to “stay positive” and you’d rather just push through. Nonpoint don’t romanticize the struggle — they weaponize it. And when that chorus hits, it doesn’t feel like a slogan. It feels like proof.