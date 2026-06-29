Alright… who’s making moves right now?

A couple big climbers in rotation, a fresh #1, and a July 3 album drop already heating up the week.

Here we go—Active Rock is shifting under our boots right now. Over the last week, we’ve got a new #1 that’s loud on the air, a few titles picking up serious momentum, and at least one classic name rolling new music straight into July.

On the charts

Evanescence is sitting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Who Will You Follow,” dated June 20, 2026. If you’ve been hearing it everywhere, that’s because it’s not just hanging on—it’s planting a flag. ([themusicuniverse.com](https://themusicuniverse.com/evanescence-tops-radio-charts-with-who-will-you-follow/?utm_source=openai))

And if you’re watching the broader Active Rock picture, the Shapers Chart (week of June 24, 2026) has Architects at No. 1 with “Broken Mirror,” still driving the conversation heading into this final week of June. ([shaperschart.com](https://shaperschart.com/?utm_source=openai))

New today / new this week

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter just dropped “I Will Not Be Coming Back” as the first taste of their next album Consecrated Ground, due August 14. If you like your rock with weight and a little edge to the atmosphere, this one lands right in that lane. ([loudersound.com](https://www.loudersound.com/bands-artists/ann-wilson-and-tripsitter-announce-second-album-consecrated-ground?utm_source=openai))

Deep Purple keeps feeding the pipeline with “Guilt Trippin’,” the newest single out within the last few days from the upcoming album SPLAT!. That’s a legendary band still writing like they’ve got something to prove—so don’t be surprised if this starts popping up more and more. ([loudersound.com](https://www.loudersound.com/music/music-videos/deep-purple-guilt-trippin?utm_source=openai))

Album drops coming up fast

Circle July 3, 2026: Deep Purple’s new album SPLAT! hits, and the rollout is already in motion with “Diablo” (featuring Keith Urban on second guitar) and now “Guilt Trippin’” in the mix. If you’re the type who still wants a full-album weekend, next Friday’s your move. ([deep-purple.com](https://deep-purple.com/diablo/?utm_source=openai))

Just added to the conversation

One more quick heads-up from the Shapers Chart week of June 24: there’s a new entry at No. 49—Kurt Deimer with “Silent Lucidity.” It’s the kind of late-chart debut that can turn into a sleeper if stations start leaning in. ([shaperschart.com](https://shaperschart.com/?utm_source=openai))

Coming up

Keep it locked this week—end-of-June always brings that little shuffle where one or two songs suddenly jump from “in the mix” to “can’t miss.” If you’re hearing something more than once a day, odds are it’s already making its move.

Sources