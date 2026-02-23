Daughtry Hits No. 1… and New Heat Is Landing Fast

“The Bottom” takes the crown, and a couple fresh drops are already knocking on the door for rotation.

Right now, it’s Daughtry with the power move. “The Bottom” jumps to No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart dated February 28, and you can hear that momentum all over the dial—big chorus, big push, and it’s living in heavy rotation.

On the charts

Daughtry doesn’t just slide in—“The Bottom” climbs four spots to take the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart (dated February 28). If you’ve been catching it more and more between your workday and your drive home, that’s not a coincidence—this one’s clearly hitting its stride right now.

New today

If you like your rock with a little mystery and a lot of punch, masked up-and-comer President drops “Angel Wings” on February 18. It’s got that sleek, modern edge—hooky enough for daytime, heavy enough to crank after dark.

Still fresh and turning up

Motionless in White kicked off the year with “Afraid of the Dark” (released January 28), and it’s already got that “don’t sleep on this” feel—tight riffs, full-throttle vocals, and the kind of track that begs for a second spin the minute it ends.

Coming up

Keep an eye on next week’s adds—when a song starts showing up everywhere all at once, that’s usually the first sign it’s about to become your new familiar. And with the way new rock is moving right now, the next big one could be a first-listen favorite by the weekend.

