Daughtry’s on top—and a couple heaters are coming fast

Early March momentum check: Daughtry holds the crown, heavy new tracks keep punching up, and a few big dates are right in front of us.

Alright, turn it up—this is that part of the week where you can literally hear the room shifting. One song’s sitting in the driver’s seat right now, and a couple more are leaning on the gas hard.

On the charts

Daughtry is the one you’re hearing everywhere—“The Bottom” is at #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart dated February 28, 2026, and it’s got that “don’t touch the dial” grip on the format.

And if you’re watching spins like a hawk, the SMR Mainstream/Active Rock chart for the week of February 24, 2026 has Daughtry up near the top again—while Papa Roach makes a loud move with “Wake Up Calling” climbing into the Top 10.

New today

If you like your rock with a darker edge, Motionless in White kicked off their next era with “Afraid of the Dark,” released January 28, 2026—and it’s the kind of track that sounds built for loud speakers and late-night drives.

Coming up

Circle March 17, 2026—Dropkick Murphys are teaming up with Haywire for the split EP New England Forever. If you’ve already heard “Citizen I.C.E.” out in the wild, that’s part of the runway into this release.

And for the power-metal heads who still like it fast and theatrical, Angus McSix has the album Angus McSix and the All-Seeing Astral Eye lined up for March 13, 2026. Keep your ears open—these are the kind of drops that sneak into active rotations once the requests start rolling in.

Quick take

Right now, it’s Daughtry at the top, with Papa Roach surging, and a March calendar that’s stacked with fresh fuel. Keep it here—we’ll keep the new stuff moving, and we’ll hit the loud button every time the charts do.

