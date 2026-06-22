Evanescence grabs the wheel—and the playlist shifts with it

Fresh chart heat, a viral rocker crashing into rotation, and a couple of big June drops you’ll be hearing everywhere.

Alright, heads up—Active Rock is changing lanes fast right now. Evanescence is sitting on top with “Who Will You Follow,” and you can feel the whole format leaning heavier this week.

On the charts

Evanescence locks down the No. 1 spot with “Who Will You Follow,” and it’s not just one list—this one is showing up at the top across the rock radio world dated June 20. If you’ve been hearing it more every day, yeah… that’s real momentum.

And keep an ear out for that next wave behind it—because once a song takes over the top spot like this, the rest of the playlist starts fighting harder for your attention.

Breaking through

Dexter and the Moonrocks keep doing damage with “Freakin’ Out.” As of June 16, it’s hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart—and that kind of crossover buzz has a way of bleeding right into Active Rock rotations in a hurry.

If you haven’t caught it yet, you will—this is the kind of record that shows up as a “wait, what IS this?” song… and then it’s suddenly everywhere.

Just added

If you’re watching the wider rock charts, RadioWave Monitor’s BIG ROCK list for the week of June 14 has Evanescence at No. 1 again—same song, same story: heavy spins and listener demand lining up at the same time.

That’s usually the sign a track’s not just a moment—it’s a stretch of weeks.

Album drops you’re lining up for

Next Friday—June 26—has a couple of big rock headlines on the calendar, with Muse set to drop The Wow! Signal. If you like your rock polished, loud, and built for big speakers, this is one of those weekends you circle.

Also on the radar: more new releases keep stacking up as June closes, and this is the time of year where one surprise track can jump the line and end up in power rotation overnight.

Coming up

Stay close this week, because the chart story is still moving—when a No. 1 like Evanescence takes hold, the follow-up is always the same question: what’s the next song that forces its way onto your drive-time set?

I’ll keep the fresh adds coming as they hit the airwaves.

Sources