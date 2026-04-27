Foo Drops, Atreyu Hits, and U2 Keeps Climbing

Fresh albums landed April 24, and this week’s rock chart chatter has U2 moving up while a few new cuts start showing up in playlists.

Alright, crank it up—this week feels like that sweet spot where the chart keeps shifting and the new music actually hits. We’ve got a couple of big April 24 album drops you’re already hearing, and a few songs making the kind of quiet, steady moves that turn into full-on rotation fast.

On the charts

Keep an ear on U2’s “Song of the Future”—it’s sitting up near the top ten on the latest Mainstream Rock Airplay conversation floating around the April 25 chart week. That’s the kind of placement that usually means you’re about to hear it everywhere, if you aren’t already.

And if you’re tracking the middle of the chart where tomorrow’s big records start building, Eva Under Fire with Maria Brink is showing up around the #20s range on that same April 25 update—exactly where songs start flipping from “new to you” into “oh yeah, I know this hook.”

New today (and already in the mix)

Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy is out now (April 24), and it’s a loud, fast, no-nonsense listen—ten tracks, in-and-out, with that punchy “hit play again” energy. If you’ve been waiting for fresh Foo to slide back into your daily drive, this is the one you start with.

Also out April 24: Atreyu’s The End Is Not the End. It’s built for the format—big riffs, big chorus moments, and the kind of momentum that makes a new track feel familiar by the second spin.

Just added (showing up in station playlists)

Stations are already slotting in Foo Fighters’ “Your Favorite Toy” in recent playlist sheets from mid-April into last week. That’s usually your first sign a song’s moving from “new record buzz” into “yep, it’s in the building.”

Coming up

Heads up if you like the newer-school glam-and-grit lane: Des Rocs is rolling toward a new album called To Hell And Back due June 12, and that’s the kind of artist that tends to sneak up through nights and weekends before the whole room’s singing it.

And if you’re keeping a calendar for big anniversary live moments, Slayer has announced special U.S. shows tied to Reign In Blood—September 4 in Minnesota and November 13 in Los Angeles. Not an “Active Rock add,” obviously, but absolutely the kind of headline that gets the phones buzzing.

Sources