Fresh climbs and brand-new heat for your drive home

A new Pretty Reckless single is in play, Lamb of God’s new album is out, and Godsmack just rolled out a live cut with a May drop on deck.

Alright, crank it up—this is that part of the week where the playlist starts shifting under your feet. We’ve got a brand-new Pretty Reckless track in the mix, a fresh Lamb of God album already out in the wild, and Godsmack’s coming at you with a live version that’s built for loud speakers.

On the charts

If you’ve been hearing The Warning pop up more and more, here’s the proof: fans are tracking “Kerosene” as a brand-new entry on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay—debuting at #40 on the March 21, 2026 chart date. That’s the kind of first-week footprint that usually turns into real momentum once stations start leaning on it.

New this week

The Pretty Reckless just lit the fuse again with “When I Wake Up,” released March 13, 2026, and it’s the kind of cut that sits perfectly between “turn it up” and “don’t touch that dial.” It’s tied to their newly announced album Dear God, set for June 26, 2026—so expect this one to keep creeping deeper into rotation as we roll toward April.

Album drops you can hear right now

Lamb of God dropped Into Oblivion on March 13, 2026, and if your taste runs heavy with riffs that don’t blink, this is your weekend soundtrack—no filler, no apologies. If you’ve been waiting for something that hits like a new release but plays like a band that’s been doing this forever, start there and work outward.

Just landed / in the pipeline

Godsmack is bringing the live noise with “When Legends Rise” as the lead taste of Live at Mohegan Sun, with the full live album and concert film lined up for May 1, 2026. If you’re the type who likes your rock with crowd roar and extra bite, this is the one that makes the car feel like the front row.

Coming up

Keep one eye on late-March adds and early-April movement—because when a new single debuts low, it’s not the position that matters, it’s the direction. If “Kerosene” keeps getting picked up, and that Pretty Reckless track keeps stacking spins, next week’s conversation gets a whole lot louder.

Sources