Heads up—FFDP just grabbed the crown, and new Cage is here

July 13, 2026: “Eye Of The Storm” hits No. 1, and “Beaches In Tennessee” lands with fresh fuel for your playlist.

All right, rock family—the airwaves just shifted. Five Finger Death Punch is sitting at the top right now, and Cage The Elephant just walked back into the room with brand-new heat.

On the charts

Five Finger Death Punch storms to No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay with “Eye Of The Storm.” If it feels like that chorus is suddenly everywhere, you’re not imagining it—this one’s in full-on takeover mode. ([allmusicmagazine.com](https://allmusicmagazine.com/five-finger-death-punch-hit-18th-no-1-on-billboard-mainstream-rock-chart-with-eye-of-the-storm/?utm_source=openai))

And if you’re watching the wider Active Rock picture, the week of July 8, 2026 has “Eye Of The Storm” sitting Top 3 on the Shapers consensus chart—so yeah, the momentum’s real. ([shaperschart.com](https://shaperschart.com/?utm_source=openai))

New today

Cage The Elephant just dropped “Beaches In Tennessee” on July 10, 2026—their first new music in two years—and it sounds like a band that missed being loud. If your weekend drive needs something fresh that still hits like rock radio, start right there. ([concerts.consequence.net](https://concerts.consequence.net/articles/cage-the-elephant-single-beaches-in-tennessee?utm_source=openai))

Just added

Worth a heads-up: “Beaches In Tennessee” is already showing up on “new music” add lists dated July 10, 2026. Translation—this one’s getting lined up fast, and you’re gonna hear it roll into more rotations. ([iheartradio.ca](https://www.iheartradio.ca/en/music-news/iheart-new-music-july-10-2026-newly-added/?utm_source=openai))

Keep an ear out

If your preset’s been living in the loud lane lately, the story this week is simple: FFDP is your current chart leader, and Cage The Elephant is your newest drop with real early buzz. We’ll keep tracking what climbs next—because this format moves quick when a song catches fire.

Sources