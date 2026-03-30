Heads Up—NeverTel Takes the Wheel, and New Adds Are Flying In

Fresh movers on the rock chart this week, plus the new singles and add dates you’ll be hearing next.

Alright rock family, here’s what’s happening right now: NeverTel and Sleep Theory are driving this week’s chart, Papa Roach is right on the bumper, and Foo Fighters are still climbing like they’ve got something to prove.

On the charts

For the week of March 24, 2026, NeverTel & Sleep Theory sit at #1 with “Break the Silence,” and it’s sounding like a record that’s not letting go anytime soon.

Papa Roach hold down #2 with “Wake Up Calling,” while Foo Fighters keep pushing up at #4 with “Your Favorite Toy.” That one’s picking up real momentum in rotation.

Biggest movers

If you’re hearing it more often, you’re not imagining it—The Pretty Reckless post the biggest jump this week with “When I Wake Up,” and it’s the kind of growl-and-hook combo that pops out of the speakers.

Right behind that, Shinedown surge again with “Safe and Sound,” and you can feel it turning into a must-play as March wraps up.

Just added

The add board is busy this week. Autumn Kings lead the pile with “Gone, Gone, Gone,” landing as the most-added track for March 24, 2026.

Also getting a strong first punch of support: Black Veil Brides with “Vindicate,” plus Poppy sliding into the rock lane with “Time Will Tell.”

Coming up (add dates)

Circle the calendar—more fresh tracks are lining up for impact. On March 31, 2026, watch for Eva Under Fire with “Villainous,” and keep an eye on Sublime with “Until the Sun Explodes” getting ready to hit stations.

New and recent drops

If you’re keeping playlists fresh, there are a couple releases worth your time right now. Neurosis surprised a lot of people with a new album, An Undying Love For A Burning World, which arrived on March 20, 2026.

And if you’re in the mood for something that hits heavy right out of the gate, Blue Medusa—the new band featuring Alissa White-Gluz—dropped their debut single “Checkmate” on March 20, 2026.

Sources