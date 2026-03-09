Heads Up—Shinedown’s still running point, and new fuel just hit

Fresh spins, big jumps, and a couple add-dates you’ll want on your calendar—here’s what’s moving on Active Rock right now.

Alright, crank it up—because this week, Shinedown is still wearing the crown, and the next wave is already kicking the door in. We’ve got a new #1 on the rock side, a fresh batch of adds piling up, and a brand-new single from The Warning that’s built for loud speakers and late nights.

On the charts

Over on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart dated March 7, 2026, Shinedown is back at #1 with “Searchlight”. If it feels like they live at the top, that’s because they kind of do—this one keeps their run rolling and it’s staying in heavy rotation across the format.

And on the SMR Mainstream/Active Rock chart for the week of March 3, 2026, the big story is NEVERTEL & Sleep Theory sliding into the #1 slot with “Break The Silence”. That’s a momentum record—still gaining spins, still pushing forward.

Big movers you’re hearing more of

If you’ve noticed Papa Roach popping up everywhere, you’re not imagining it—“Wake Up Calling” is one of those songs that sounds like it was built for the drive home. And Foo Fighters are making noise fast with “Your Favorite Toy” landing on the SMR chart and immediately moving like a track stations want in the mix.

New today / just dropped

The Warning just lit the fuse with “Kerosene”, out March 6, 2026. It’s got that tight, modern punch—clean enough for the radio, mean enough to keep it dangerous—and it’s already got real buzz heading into add season.

Just added (what stations are grabbing right now)

SMR’s Most Added list for the week of March 3, 2026 has Atreyu leading the pack with “All For You”. Right behind it, keep an ear out for Beartooth with “Free” and that fast-rising Foo Fighters track “Your Favorite Toy”—those are the kind of adds that turn into ‘can’t-miss’ spins real quick.

Coming up (add dates to watch)

Next up on the calendar: March 10, 2026, when The Warning is listed as going for adds with “Kerosene”. That’s the one to watch if you want to be early to the party.

And looking a little further down the road, Black Veil Brides are scheduled to go for adds on March 17, 2026 with “Vindicate.” Put that on your radar now—because once it hits, it’s going to start showing up everywhere.

Album drops (what’s next on the release calendar)

If you’re tracking bigger release dates, Atreyu has a new album, The End Is Not the End, lined up for April 24, 2026—and “All For You” is the early signal flare for what that record’s bringing.

Keep it here—because the charts are tight at the top, the adds are heating up, and this next week is going to decide which of these songs becomes your new “turn it up” staple.

Sources