Here’s What’s Hitting Right Now

A couple of fresh singles are pushing into the conversation, and the next wave of active rock releases is lining up fast for August.

Active rock is moving again this week, and you can feel it in the new drops and the August release calendar. A few records are lining up right behind them, and some familiar names are putting fresh tracks into rotation right now.

On the charts

Shinedown is still one of the biggest engines in the format this year. Earlier in 2026, “Searchlight” hit No. 1 at rock radio, and “Safe And Sound” followed with another Mediabase Active Rock No. 1, so anything new from that camp keeps carrying real weight on the air.

That matters right now because stations are still leaning on proven songs while the next batch works its way up. If you’re hearing that familiar Shinedown grip on the format, that’s because they’ve stayed planted near the top all year.

New today

Saliva is back in the lane with “Longshot,” out now and already giving programmers something current with some muscle behind it. The track also sets up the band’s next album, Breaking Through, which is due August 14.

Beartooth keeps the pressure on too. “Bullshit” is the latest single from Pure Ecstasy, and that album lands August 28, so this is one of those records you’re going to hear building week by week through the rest of the month.

Album drops

The August 7 release slate is starting to come into focus on the hard rock and metal side, and that gives active rock listeners a good idea of what could spill into the format next. Electric Callboy’s Tanzneid is one of the bigger titles sitting right in front of us this week.

If you’re tracking the broader rock release calendar, August stays busy from here. That usually means more test spins, more adds, and a little more competition for space once those singles start finding traction.

Coming up

Keep an ear on August 14 for Saliva, then August 28 for Beartooth. Those are two release dates that could shape what starts landing harder in active rock before Labor Day.

That’s the pulse right now: established chart power still holding strong, with fresh singles from Saliva and Beartooth stepping in at just the right time. We’ll see which one really grabs the wheel once the next chart updates roll in.

Sources