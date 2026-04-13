Here’s What’s Moving on Rock Radio This Week

Big climbs, fresh singles, and a couple release dates you’ll want on your radar right now.

Alright—if you’ve felt the rotation shifting over the last few days, you’re not imagining it. Rock radio’s got a couple big movers, a few brand-new songs landing in the mix, and at least one drop that’s already getting people talking as we roll into mid-April.

On the charts

One of the cleanest “keep-an-eye-on-this” stories right now is U2: “Song of the Future” is pushing into the top 10 at Adult Alternative Airplay, and it’s doing it with that slow-burn momentum that usually turns into a long run. If you like your new rock with some backbone and some atmosphere, this one’s in the conversation all week.

Also worth a mention on the rock/alt side: “Back to Friends” by sombr is still showing serious staying power on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs—when something hangs around that long, it’s not a fluke, it’s a pattern. That kind of heat tends to spill over into what people request and what stations keep leaning on.

New today

Weezer kicked off April with “Shine Again,” released April 1, 2026, and it’s got that bright, guitar-forward punch that fits right between the familiar favorites and the new stuff you actually want to hear twice. If you’ve been waiting for a fresh Weezer track that sounds built for the car stereo, this is the one hitting right now.

And from the heavier side of the new-rock lane, Sevendust is out with “Threshold,” and it’s got that tight, tense riff energy that just sits perfectly in Active Rock world. It’s one of those songs that sounds like it belongs on the air the first time you hear it.

Just added

If you’re building a weekend playlist off the freshest drop list, keep Graphic Nature on your radar—“Faceless” is out now and it’s the kind of track that snaps you out of whatever you were doing. It’s not trying to be background music; it’s trying to take the room over.

Album drops

The Maine just delivered Joy Next Door on April 10, 2026. Even if they’re not an everyday Active Rock staple for you, that release date is fresh, and it’s one of those albums that can sneak a track into your rotation once you find the right cut.

Coming up

Two dates to circle: Atreyu has The End Is Not the End set for April 24, 2026, and that’s the kind of record drop that tends to come with a new wave of spins and a couple immediate add candidates. Same day, another one on the calendar: Mikaela Davis has Graceland Way arriving April 24, 2026—different lane, but a legit “new music week” marker.

Keep it right here—because as soon as these next adds hit hard, you’ll hear it in the mix first.

Sources