Papa Roach stays hot… and the chase gets loud

Fresh movement on Mainstream Rock, new spins coming in, and a couple big April dates to circle.

Alright, here we go—this week on Active Rock, the top is still wearing boots, but the pack behind it is shifting fast. If your preset buttons have been living on the loud stuff lately… you’re not imagining it.

On the charts

Papa Roach keeps “Wake Up Calling” planted at the top of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay—this thing is still the definition of heavy rotation right now. And right behind it, songs like Volbeat’s “Demonic Depression” are hanging around the Top 10 and keeping the pressure on.

And keep an ear out for The Warning—“Kerosene” is creeping up the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, now sitting at #29 on the April 4, 2026 chart. That’s the kind of slow-burn climb that usually turns into a real moment once it hits the meat of the playlist.

Just added / getting the first real spins

U2 is also showing up on the rock airplay side with “Song of the Future,” making noise as a new entry on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart recently. It’s not an “every-hour” record yet on Active, but it’s one of those titles that stations start testing… and then suddenly you’re hearing it everywhere.

Album drops you might’ve missed

If you’re in the mood for something thrashier than what we live on day-to-day, Exodus dropped Goliath on March 20, 2026. Not an Active Rock centerpiece, but it’s a new full-length in the heavier lane—and a good reminder that spring releases are rolling in quick.

Coming up

Heads up for the calendar: John Corabi’s solo album New Day is set for April 24, 2026, with the title track already out as the first taste. And on the live side, BABYMETAL just announced a 2026 run through the Americas—with Halestorm on that bill—tickets start moving with presales kicking off April 6 and general onsale coming April 10.

Alright—keep it locked right here. If it’s climbing, breaking, or brand new, we’ve got it coming at you between the songs.

Sources