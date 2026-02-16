Rock Radio’s Got Fresh Heat—and It’s Moving Fast

Karnivool’s long-waited album is out and in the conversation, Rob Zombie’s lining up his next full-length for late February, and the global charts are still showing what’s got the most pull right now.

Alright, let’s set it off—new rock is landing, the next big drop is already on the calendar, and the songs with real pull are the ones you keep hearing everywhere you go.

On the charts

If you’re wondering what’s got serious worldwide momentum right now, the Billboard Global 200 dated February 14, 2026 still has Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” sitting at #1. And keep an ear on new entries, too—Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” jumps in at #10, which tells you it’s connecting fast.

New in the speakers

Now here’s the one rock fans have been waiting on: Karnivool’s In Verses is out now as of February 6, 2026—first full album in thirteen years, and it’s built for headphones and loud systems. If you like your riffs with atmosphere and some real weight behind the vocals, this record is absolutely in the rotation conversation this week.

Album drops coming up

Heads up for late February: Rob Zombie’s new album The Great Satan is set for February 27, 2026, and the runway is already laid with singles like “Heathen Days.” That’s the kind of release you circle because when it hits, it tends to hit hard—especially on an Active Rock dial.

Coming up

Next couple weeks are stacked with new music dates, so if you’ve been itching for a fresh batch of stuff to crank up on the drive home, stay close—because the adds and the new drops are lining up quick.

Sources