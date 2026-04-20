Rock radio’s got new heat and a couple movers

Shinedown keeps making noise, Pierce The Veil holds the wheel, and a few fresh drops are lining up for your playlist right now.

Alright—Active Rock’s moving right now. Shinedown is still in that heavy rotation zone, Pierce The Veil is sitting pretty at the top of Mainstream Rock Airplay, and Record Store Day just threw a few curveballs into what everybody’s hunting down this week.

On the charts

Shinedown’s “Safe and Sound” is the one you hear climbing—jumping into the Mainstream Rock Airplay top 10 on the chart dated April 13, 2026. That’s a real “turn it up in the car” moment, because once a track hits that top tier, stations lean in and the momentum usually follows.

And Pierce The Veil is still wearing the crown—“So Far So Fake” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart dated April 4, 2026. If you’ve been hearing it everywhere, yeah… that’s not your imagination.

New today (and still fresh)

Evanescence is back in your new-music stack with “Who Will You Follow,” released April 10, 2026—another step toward their upcoming album Sanctuary, due June 5, 2026. If you like your rock big, dark, and melodic, that one’s already living on the front edge of the format.

Album drops you’ll hear people talking about

Slipknot fans had a Record Store Day twist on April 18, 2026: Look Outside Your Window finally surfaced as its own release. It’s not a standard “new Slipknot album” rollout, but it’s absolutely getting hunted down—and you’ll hear the conversation bleed right into rock radio chatter this week.

Coming up

Keep an eye on Shinedown’s bigger story, too—“Searchlight” has already hit No. 1 on both Mediabase Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay, and that kind of double-format dominance tends to keep the band in the center lane for a while. Translation: if it feels like Shinedown season, it’s because it is.

Sources