Saliva, Nickelback, and more on the move

A quick hit of what’s climbing, dropping, and landing now in Active Rock.

On the charts

The Active Rock lane is busy right now, and the chatter is all about fresh momentum. Nickelback is back in the mix with new music and a new album rollout, while a handful of familiar names keep their grip on the format as summer turns up the heat.

That’s the kind of stretch where one new single can shake up the whole stack. When a record lands clean and the hook sticks, it doesn’t take long for stations to lean in and listeners to catch on.

New today

Saliva just dropped “Longshot,” and it comes with a guest turn from Johnny Van Zant. The track is part of the band’s upcoming album Breaking Through, set for August 14, and it’s the kind of straight-ahead rock that fits right into the current mix.

Nickelback also stepped back into the spotlight with “Rattle the Cage,” the lead taste from Everything Under the Sun. That new album is set to arrive on October 9, giving the band another shot to drive a fresh wave of rock radio attention.

Album drops

July 17 brought a busy release slate, with new music landing from Quicksand, Motionless In White, The Menzingers, and Tesla. Loudwire’s current release calendar shows the pipeline staying loaded, which means Active Rock programmers have plenty to work with heading into the next few weeks.

Next up on July 24, Madball returns with Not Your Kingdom, and The Hu has Hun set for the same date. That keeps the airwaves fed with new material at a time when stations are always looking for the next record that can move.

Coming up

Five Finger Death Punch has already lined up Legacy for July 31 digitally, with physical copies following later, and Skillet’s “Scream” is part of its own summer rollout. On top of that, the release calendar keeps pointing toward more rock and metal arrivals as the month rolls on.

So if you’re hearing more fresh cuts in the mix this week, that’s why. The format is stocked, the singles are landing, and the next wave is already lining up at the gate.

Sources