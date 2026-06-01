Shinedown’s Back on Top… and Greta Van Fleet Just Dropped One

A fresh #1, a brand-new video single, and a couple movers you’re already hearing in the mix heading into June.

Alright, turn it up—this is that moment where the playlist starts shifting right in front of you. We’ve got a fresh #1 at rock radio, a big-name return with a brand-new single, and a few tracks making those “hold up… what IS this?” jumps as we roll into June.

On the charts

Shinedown is sitting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Safe and Sound”—chart dated May 30, 2026. And yeah, that’s another one for the record books: it’s their 23rd Mainstream Rock Airplay #1.

And keep an ear out for The Warning—they’re showing real traction on the weekly Active Rock consensus side with “Kerosene” moving up (week of May 27, 2026). That’s the kind of momentum that turns a cool song into a regular in rotation.

New today

Greta Van Fleet is back in the conversation fast with a new single and video: “Play Your Games”, released May 29, 2026. If you like your rock loud, swaggering, and built for a big chorus in a packed room, this one lands right in that lane.

Album drops

If you’re hearing a lot of Shinedown lately, here’s why: the new album Ei8ht hit on May 29, 2026. So that means the current single is getting the attention, but the deeper cuts are starting to sneak into the request pile too.

Just added / heating up

Pop Evil just put out a new one with “The Decay”, and it’s got that darker edge that plays real nice between the heavier stuff. If your station’s anything like ours, this is the kind of track that starts as a “try it” and turns into a “keep it.”

And if you’re hunting something a little more left-of-center but still guitar-forward, Haken dropped “in a fever dream” on May 22, 2026—a fresh cut that’s already getting talked about in the rock world.

Coming up

Heads up for mid-to-late June: Pond has an album called Terrestrials lined up for June 19, 2026, and they’ve already started rolling singles ahead of it. Even if that’s not an everyday Active Rock add, it’s a good “new music radar” check if you like your guitars with a little extra weird in the corners.

Sources