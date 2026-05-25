Shinedown’s on top—and Three Days Grace is making a run

A fresh #1, a couple big movers in the middle, and a stack of new music landing right before Memorial Day weekend.

Alright—right now, the big headline is SHINEDOWN sitting down at number one with “Safe And Sound,” and it’s not a soft landing either… it’s a history-maker for the band as it hits the top at Mediabase Active Rock. And behind it, the rest of the field is moving like somebody hit fast-forward.

On the charts

At the top, “Safe And Sound” is your current pace car—SHINEDOWN takes the wheel at #1, and they do it in a big way. If you’ve been hearing it everywhere, you’re not imagining it—this one’s officially the format leader right now.

And keep an ear on the climb: Three Days Grace makes one of the loudest jumps of the week with “Don’t Wanna Go Home Tonight,” ripping up eleven spots into the Top 20 at #17. That’s the kind of move that usually means it’s about to become a daily problem—in the best way.

Big movers you’re hearing more of

Dogstar is also punching upward fast—“All In Now” is up eleven spots to #38, and it’s starting to feel like that slow-burn track that suddenly becomes a station staple. Meanwhile Poppy’s “Time Will Tell” jumps seven to #22, and that one’s got momentum written all over it.

New today

Fresh metal news for your radar: Anthrax drops “It’s For The Kids,” their first new music in a decade, and it comes with album details too—Cursum Perficio is set for September 18. If you like your new rock with teeth, this is one you crank once and then again.

Album drops & what’s next

We’re also staring right at a big release date: SHINEDOWN’s new album Ei8ht is set to arrive May 29. So if “Safe And Sound” is already running the show, just know there’s more fuel coming this Friday.

Coming up

Keep the speakers warm this week—because when songs jump like this, the adds and the heavy rotation follow right behind. We’ll keep watching who’s climbing, who’s holding, and who’s about to kick the door in next.

Sources