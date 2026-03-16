Shinedown’s still on top… and The Pretty Reckless just lit the fuse

“Searchlight” keeps owning Mainstream Rock airplay, while The Pretty Reckless drop a brand-new single and lock in a summer album date.

Alright—if you’ve got the radio up right now, you can feel it: Shinedown is still setting the pace on the rock dial, and we’ve got fresh fuel rolling in fast behind ’em.

On the charts

Shinedown’s “Searchlight” is still the one everybody’s chasing—#1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart dated March 7, 2026. If it feels like it’s everywhere, that’s because it is… and it’s not letting go.

New today

The Pretty Reckless just dropped “When I Wake Up,” and it hits with that dark, loud, no-apologies energy you want from them. Even better: it’s the lead-in to their next album Dear God, now set for June 26, 2026—so yeah, the runway is officially open.

Just added to the release radar

If you’re looking for more fresh rock to stack around your new favorites, the March 6, 2026 release slate had a lot of heavy and hard rock activity buzzing across the scene. It’s the kind of week that quietly loads up playlists—and then suddenly you realize half your “new stuff” is from the last ten days.

Coming up

Keep your ears on the next wave of adds, because this is the stretch where songs either start creeping into rotation… or they kick the door in. We’ll keep an eye on what stations start moving into power as we roll deeper into March.

Sources