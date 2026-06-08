That Rock Radio Race Is Tight Right Now

Shinedown’s got another #1 in the rearview, The Warning just dropped a fresh one, and a couple big June albums are lining up fast.

Alright, crank it up—rock radio’s moving quick right now. The top is still feeling the Shinedown effect, The Warning just lit the fuse on a brand-new single, and June’s release calendar is starting to land like a boot to the door.

On the charts

Shinedown keeps the momentum rolling—“Safe and Sound” hits #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart dated May 30, 2026, and it’s still the song you’re hearing everywhere right now. If it feels like it’s on every drive, every shift, every late-night run… yeah, you’re not imagining it.

New this week

The Warning just dropped “EGO” on June 3, 2026, and it comes in hot—sharp, loud, and built for repeat plays. If you like your hooks with teeth, this one’s gonna start showing up in your day fast.

Album drops

Evanescence fans: June 5, 2026 is a big one—Sanctuary is out, and this is the kind of release that usually kicks the door open for at least one radio-ready cut to start bubbling up immediately. Keep your ears open this weekend into next week for what stations start leaning into.

Coming up

Circle June 26, 2026—Muse is set to drop The Wow! Signal, and the runway is already there with “Be With You” in play. If you hear it popping a little more often heading toward the end of the month, that’s the build.

Quick hit: still buzzing

If you’re chasing what’s brand-new in the wider rock lane, Louder/Metal Hammer’s June 5, 2026 roundup is stacked with fresh picks—and it’s a solid cheat sheet for what’s starting to get chatter before it hits bigger rotation.

Sources