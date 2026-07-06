That Top 5 Is Getting Real Tight Right Now

A new #1, big jumps in the Top 20, and a fresh July 3 album drop that’s already in the mix.

Alright, Active Rock fam—this week’s got that “don’t blink” energy. We’ve got a new No. 1 at the very top, a couple of movers throwing elbows inside the Top 20, and a brand-new album that just hit the street on July 3 that’s already turning heads.

On the charts

At the top of The Shapers Chart for the week of July 1, 2026, Architects land at No. 1 with “Broken Mirror,” and it’s the kind of record that sounds built for repeat spins. Three Days Grace are right behind it at No. 2 with “Don’t Wanna Go Home Tonight,” keeping the pressure on up front.

And inside that Top 5, Evanescence keep it locked at No. 4 with “Who Will You Follow”—still one of the most in-your-face songs in current rotation, and it’s already proven it can take the top spot at Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay (chart dated June 20, 2026).

Big moves you’re hearing more

If something feels like it’s suddenly everywhere, you’re not imagining it. Love The Hate make the loudest leap on The Shapers Chart—“Fall Alone” rockets up 18 spots to No. 17, and that’s a serious weekly jump.

Papa Roach also pick up speed with “See U In Hell,” climbing 8 spots to No. 20, and it’s landing like a record stations can lean on—big chorus, big impact, easy to keep in the wheelhouse.

New in the mix

Fresh blood on The Shapers Chart this week, and it’s not messing around. Greta Van Fleet show up new at No. 35 with “Play Your Games,” and it’s got that immediate “turn it up” feel that slides right into Active Rock programming.

Also new this week: Blacklist Union’s “Jackson” at No. 40, plus Limberlost with “Sugar” at No. 45—those are the kind of entries that can build fast once the phones start reacting.

Album drops

If you want a full-album weekend, Deep Purple just gave you one. Their new record SPLAT! hit on July 3, 2026, and the rollout’s been feeding the format—most recently with “Guilt Trippin’” making the rounds right as the album lands.

Coming up

Keep your ears open in the next few days: when the Top 20 starts shifting like this, one more heavy add can flip the whole stack. If you catch a song twice in one workday and it hits harder the second time—yeah, that one’s making its move.

Sources