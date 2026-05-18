This Week’s Rock Movers Just Hit Different

A new #1 is on the board, fresh singles are landing fast, and a couple big releases are lining up for the next add cycle.

Alright—right now the rock radio picture is simple: one track is wearing the crown, a few heavy hitters are creeping up behind it, and the new stuff is coming in hot.

On the charts

From Ashes To New just pushed “Drag Me” all the way to No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and that thing is playing like a station staple already. If you’ve been hearing it more and more lately, you’re not imagining it—this is the moment it turns from “big record” to “can’t-miss record.”

Chasing right behind it on that same chart: Dayseeker’s “Crawl Back To My Coffin,” Shinedown’s “Safe And Sound,” The Pretty Reckless’ “When I Wake Up,” and Sleep Theory’s “Words are Worthless.” That’s a lot of momentum packed into one top five, and it’s exactly what Active Rock is supposed to sound like in May.

New today

Anthrax are officially back with new music—“It’s for the Kids” is out now, their first new single in about a decade. If you want something that feels like it’s built for loud speakers and late-night drives, this one slides right in.

And if your playlist leans darker and riff-forward, Green Lung just dropped “Evil In This House” on May 13. It’s got that haunted, heavy stomp that makes you turn it up first… and ask questions later.

Album drops you can feel

If you’re hunting a full listen this weekend, Crown Lands delivered—Apocalypse landed May 15. It’s big, proggy, and built for headphones, but don’t be surprised if you end up cranking it in the car just to see how far it can stretch.

Coming up

Keep May 29 circled—Shinedown’s next album EI8HT is set to drop, and they’re already feeding the machine with new music leading into it. If “Safe And Sound” is already climbing in your world, that runway’s only getting longer from here.

Now playing energy check

The takeaway this week: “Drag Me” is the one everybody’s chasing, the top of the chart is stacked with songs that sound great back-to-back, and the release calendar is doing us a favor heading into the end of the month. Keep it locked—because the next wave of adds is about to show up like it owns the place.

Sources