Volbeat’s got the crown… and new tracks are stacking up fast

A fresh Mainstream Rock #1, Shinedown’s next album is almost here, and a few loud new singles just hit the wire heading into May.

Right now, it’s Volbeat sitting on top—“Demonic Depression” hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and if you’ve had us on in the car lately, you know exactly why. That one’s in heavy rotation, and it’s not cooling off.

On the charts

Volbeat’s “Demonic Depression” is your current Mainstream Rock Airplay pace-setter, landing at No. 1 on the April 28, 2026 update. Keep it locked here, because once a song takes that kind of grip at Active Rock, the next few weeks get real interesting.

And keep an eye on Shinedown, too—“Searchlight” already proved it can run the table at rock radio earlier this spring, and the band’s about to turn that momentum into a full album moment.

New today

If you want something fresh and heavy in the mix, Evanescence is out with “Who Will You Follow,” released April 10, 2026. It’s got that dark, cinematic punch, and it’s moving like a song built for big speakers.

Also in the new-loud lane: Armored Saint just dropped “Hit A Moonshot,” and it’s a straight-ahead ripper that plays nice with the classic-to-current side of Active Rock.

Just added (or about to be everywhere)

If you like your riffs with some space and muscle, Elder just rolled out “Capture/Release” on April 29, 2026, with the album Through Zero lined up for May 29. That’s one of those tracks you throw on late at night… and then it turns into a full-volume situation.

And if you’re hunting for a hard rock hook with some fight in it, Kris Barras Band is back with “Riot Of One,” posted April 29, 2026, and it sounds like a band that’s ready to get back into radio conversations fast.

Album drops coming up

Circle May 29, 2026: Shinedown’s eighth record, Ei8ht, is set to hit, and that’s the kind of release date that changes what’s in rotation heading into summer. If you’ve been riding with “Searchlight,” this is the next chapter.

And also on May 29, 2026, Elder’s Through Zero arrives—so if “Capture/Release” grabs you, you won’t have long to wait for the rest of the ride.

Coming up

Over the next week, listen for the ripple effect: a fresh No. 1 tends to spark a scramble behind it, and that’s when the biggest jumps start showing up in your daily spins. We’ll keep the new stuff coming, and we’ll keep it loud.

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