Volbeat’s got the wheel—and fresh drops are piling up

Volbeat grabs the top spot on Mainstream Rock Airplay, while Shinedown and Saliva keep new tracks in heavy rotation talk—and there’s a live Godsmack release out now with Evanescence lining up a big June date.

Alright, turn it up—this is that moment where the playlist starts shifting in real time. We’ve got a big move at the top, a couple of new tracks you’re hearing more every hour, and a few release dates worth circling before the week’s gone.

On the charts

Volbeat is sitting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Demonic Depression,” and yeah—you can feel it in the way stations are leaning into it right now. If it’s in your head after one spin, that’s not an accident.

New in rotation

Shinedown’s “Outlaw” is out and it’s one of those tracks that lands like a live opener—big hook, big pace, no warm-up. And if you’re keeping score, it’s part of the run-up to their next album dropping later this month.

Also in the mix: Saliva teams up with Thousand Foot Krutch’s Trevor McNevan on “Cope,” and it hits that classic Active Rock lane—straight-ahead, punchy, and built for the drive home.

Album drops you can hit right now

Godsmack just put out Live at Mohegan Sun, and if you’ve been craving the live version energy—this is your move. It’s out now, with “When Legends Rise” getting the spotlight as a live cut.

And if you’re looking for something heavier in the new-album stack, Sevendust’s One is officially out as of May 1, and those pre-release tracks are already showing up in fans’ setlist conversations.

Coming up fast

May 29 is a big one: Shinedown’s new album EI8HT is set for that Friday, so expect the on-air momentum to keep climbing all month. That’s the kind of date where stations start tightening up the feature spots.

And looking ahead to early June, Evanescence has Sanctuary lined up for June 5—so if you hear the chatter picking up now, it’s because the runway is officially open.

Keep it locked

Next time you’re in the car, listen for how fast these newer tracks are showing up back-to-back with the big recurrents—that’s the sound of the format refreshing itself. And when Volbeat’s sitting on top, you already know the rest of the chart is trying to catch up.

Sources