Volbeat’s holding #1… and the fresh stuff keeps rolling in

A couple big movers are tightening up the top, and we’ve got brand-new singles from Deep Purple and Nevertel hitting your new-music radar right now.

Alright—right now, it’s the sound of momentum. Volbeat is still sitting heavy at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Demonic Depression,” and if it feels like that song is everywhere… yeah. That’s not your imagination.

On the charts

Volbeat’s “Demonic Depression” is the one wearing the crown on Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay, and it’s got that “turn it up one more notch” energy that keeps stations leaning in week after week.

And if you like watching the Active Rock conversation shift fast, keep an eye on “Demonic Depression” showing up as a notable mover on the Shapers weekly consensus Active Rock Top 50 too—more proof this one’s still got gas in the tank.

New today (last 7–10 days)

Deep Purple just dropped “Diablo” on June 5, and it’s a straight-up classic-rock band reminding you they can still throw heat when they feel like it. If you want something that sounds like a real band in a real room—this is your next spin.

Nevertel is back in the mix with “OTHERSIDE.” It’s the kind of track that slides right into an Active Rock set without needing an explanation—clean hook, modern punch, and it’s built for repeat listens.

Album clock is ticking

Deep Purple’s new album SPLAT! is lined up for July 3, so “Diablo” isn’t just a random single—it’s the ramp-up. Between now and then, expect that track to start showing up more and more as the release gets closer.

Coming up in rotation

If you’ve been hearing “Demonic Depression” and thinking, “This feels like a summer staple,” you’re not wrong—this is the kind of record that stays in the lane and just keeps stacking plays. And with new singles landing in early June, this is the moment where the playlist starts turning over for the next wave.

Sources