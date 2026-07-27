What’s Hitting Hard This Week

A couple of fresh singles are landing fast, late-July albums are in play, and a few familiar names are pushing new music back into the rock lane.

Active rock’s got a fresh spin this week. New singles are rolling in, a few veteran names are back on the board, and there’s enough late-July release traffic to keep your preset locked right here.

On the speakers

Nickelback is back in the mix with “Rattle The Cage,” a new single featuring John 5 that arrived on July 14 and sets up the band’s next album, Everything Under The Sun, due October 30. It’s the kind of release that lands with instant familiarity and still feels built for current rock rotation.

Saliva is making noise too with “Longshot,” featuring Johnny Van Zant. That track hit on July 17 and leads into Breaking Through, out August 14, giving stations another straight-ahead active rock record with a recognizable hook and a name listeners already know.

New today

Ministry just dropped “Burned Out” on July 24, and it comes with real weight behind it. The song is the first taste of Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), the band’s newly announced final album, so this one lands as both a new release and a big late-career moment.

Over on the heavier edge, Forbidden rolled out “Psyclops” on July 22 while announcing a self-titled album for October 23. If you’re tracking harder new cuts with some pedigree behind them, that one deserves a close listen.

Album drops

This past Friday, July 24, brought another round of rock and metal releases worth watching for listener reaction and specialty play. Loudwire’s updated weekly release rundown flagged the newest batch, while broader release schedules also show the late-July lane staying busy for rock fans looking for full-length records.

That follows a July stretch that already included albums from names like Tesla on July 17, plus earlier July releases from Sleep Theory and Deep Purple. So even when singles are driving the conversation, the full-record side of the format is not slowing down.

Coming up

Keep an ear on August now, because that calendar is starting to fill in. Saliva’s album arrives August 14, and Nickelback has already set October 30 for its next full-length, which means the pipeline from summer singles into fall releases is already wide open.

Bottom line, the lane is moving. Established acts are coming back with playable new records, heavier titles are stacking up around the edges, and late July is giving active rock plenty to talk about on the air.

Sources