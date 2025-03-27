Those damn ceramic mugs are hard to break! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Dorothy. For her fourth album, “The Way,” Dorothy credits her faith for helping her through the creative process. The album was crafted with top-tier collaborators in both Nashville and L.A., has a special collaboration with Slash and fans are sure to enjoy the diverse influences on the sound of this latest work. Plus a quick round of Rapid Fire is played and there’s no love for Creamy Tomato Bisque.

Projecting a full-bodied voice with every inch of her being, Dorothy Martin kindles a spark of hope into a flame as bright as the sun itself. The Budapest, Hungary-born maverick singer, songwriter, performer, and frontwoman of the Los Angeles-based eponymous band, Dorothy brings gusto, grit, and glory back to hard rock, exuding superstar-size confidence coupled with the quiet resolve of an old school Western anti-hero. She has unassumingly blazed her own trail with sold-out tours, major collaborations, and over 1 billion streams already in the rearview. However, her vision really catches fire on her fourth full-length album, The Way [Roc Nation]. Dorothy arrived with the force of a hurricane back in 2016, serving up the full-length debut ROCKISDEAD. Surging on all platforms on which fans discover new music, “Raise Hell” and “Wicked Ones” reeled in the streams. The band organically attracted a diehard global fanbase with 28 Days in the Valley [2018] and Gifts From The Holy Ghost [2022]. KERRANG! hailed the latter as “a hot-blooded rock ‘n’ roll record through and through,“ and RIFF raved, “Holy Ghost serves as a triumphant battle cry and a return to form.” Perhaps, Outburn put it best, “it’s her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet.” Simultaneously, the singer took flight as the rare dynamo equally at home on a track with Slash and Nita Strauss of Alice Cooper or Staind and Scott Stapp of Creed. She even notably dueted with Stapp at the Grand Ole Opry. Over the course of 2024, she carefully architected what would become The Way alongside songwriter and producer Scott Stevens [Halestorm, Shinedown, Daughtry]. Expanding the creative palette, they leaned into heavier rock spiked with a healthy helping of Southern swagger and country-style storytelling.