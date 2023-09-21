After 15 years it takes no time at all to make a killer album. This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria here to talk about their eighth studio album “Where Do We Go From Here.” Recorded at his home studio, Danny talks about how the band had a clear vision of this record and wanted to encapsulate the last 15 years of Asking Alexandria. Plus, Danny & Brock play a quick round of Rapid Fire and talk about Skinwalkers.



British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA have spent the past 15 years garnering

two #1 albums, four RIAA Gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-

charting single among several Top 10-landing hits. The band have established

themselves as one of the most important rock groups of this generation through years of

hard touring, supporting massive bands like Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Slipknot,

Godsmack, and Korn; co-headlining with Nothing More and Black Veil Brides and later

this month The HU; and headlining multiple head-turning treks, breathlessly reported on

in numerous magazine cover stories.

On their new album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? that’s out today (August 25)

via BETTER NOISE MUSIC, ASKING ALEXANDRIA— Danny Worsnop (vocals), Ben

Bruce (lead guitar), Cameron Liddell (guitar), Sam Bettley (bass), and James

Cassells (drums)—offer reverence to touchstone icons like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and

Queen, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as hard-partying

Warped Tour upstarts.

