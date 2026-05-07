They put some nuts into it! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Brandon Saller of Atreyu. “The End Is Not The End” is album number 10 for that band…and they didn’t even realize it at first! Saller talks about putting all of Atreyu into this record, but also allowing it to stand on its own. Plus, it’s heavy…really heavy…and that’s exactly what they were going for. Saller also talks about how a joke turned into working with metal icon! As always, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…and Bugs in drag gets a high score!

The legacy of Atreyu is closely tied to the formative experiences of a diverse legion of fans worldwide. The band’s riffs, hooks, melodies, lyrics, and passion are essential to the emergence of a vibrant subculture across theaters, clubs, festivals, radio, and playlists. The creative fearlessness and passion that powered landmark albums like The Curse and Lead Sails Paper Anchor are even stronger now.

Unburdened by false restrictions about anything sounding “too heavy” or “too pop,” ATREYU remains a creative beacon of hope for those shaken by the suggestion that “rock is dead.” They’ve entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 more than once, and two of their albums are RIAA-certified Gold.

The End is Not the End is undeniably Atreyu’s heaviest album ever and their most adventurous. “We realized what made Atreyu great in the beginning was that we didn’t sound like anyone else,” frontman Brandon Saller explains. “We didn’t really make sense anywhere. We weren’t an emo band, a metal band, a punk band — but somehow it all worked. We kind of just carved our own path.”

Guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Porter McKnight, drummer Kyle Rosa, and Saller created several of The End is Not the End’s songs on creative trips. “Tokyo made us feel like kids again,” Saller says. “We’d write for a few hours in the morning, then go out and get lost in all this inspiration. The first song we finished was ‘Dead,’ and that’s when we knew we were onto something.”

The result is an album that feels simultaneously classic and unfamiliar, aggressive and unselfconscious, deeply emotional and unconcerned with trends. Produced by Matt Pauling, Atreyu’s tenth album is vibrant, inventive, and beautifully aggressive. “It’s our heaviest, most metal record we’ve made,” Saller points out. “But it’s also the biggest musical journey we’ve taken in years.”,