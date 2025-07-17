“I think it will be very clear to people hearing ‘Captain Goat’, that the rules once again have changed,” states vocalist Eckerström. “It will always be metal. It will always be Avatar. We will never do the same song twice and we will always find ways to reinvent ourselves. It’s the only way we know how to do this, and the only way to give ourselves a shot at being the best we have ever been. ‘Captain Goat’ uses the motif of Satan and the spirit’s journey through the underworld as a meditation. It is a negotiation with the harsh state of being and finding acceptance as you navigate the ruthless darkness of life.” Regarding the accompanying visual, he furthers, “In the video, we find a way to play with that, shamelessly lending imagery from various myths, folklore and legends. Besides, any day I get to see the boys undress for a part is a good day for all of us.” Additionally, there are forthcoming tours supporting Iron Maiden and Metallica, along with the band’s biggest show EVER in Mexico City.

Avatar show no signs of pausing to take a breath in their quest for absolute world domination — much less stopping. There is more new music on the way, as well.

But for now, bow down to the Captain. Captain Goat, that is.







