If you’re recording sad songs in your room your mom will probably come check on you. This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Johnny Franck of Bilmuri. The new album “Kinda Hard” was…well…actually kinda hard to write, but Franck said that he loved the chaos of it all. Franck talks about 12 hour writing sessions, 200 plus songs, and recording live in the studio. In the end, according to Franck, it became his most favorite album making experience to date. Plus, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played, but first let’s discuss the Ohio Corn Cob Deepthroat Competition.

Bilmuri’s music is full of surprises—and that’s exactly the point. The Columbus, OH-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Johnny Franck has built a genre-defying universe all his own, blending alternative rock, metal, country twang, and pure chaotic brilliance into something completely unfiltered and unmistakably him. What began in his mom’s basement after amicably leaving metalcore favorites Attack Attack! has grown into one of the most inventive and fiercely independent projects in modern alternative music. Since launching Bilmuri in 2016, Franck has released over a dozen records—including fan-favorite Eggy Pocket [2020], Goblin Hours [2022], and the acclaimed 2024 major-label debut AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS—amassing tens of millions of streams and cultivating a passionate, cult-like fanbase. His viral tracks like “ABSOLUTELYCRANKINMYF’INHOG” and “ FLOURIDEINTHEWATERHARDSELTZER” (feat. Dayseeker & Jon Mess) have become anthems for the chronically online. Meanwhile, collaborations with Dance Gavin Dance, Jared Dines, and Jonathan Young, among others, speak to his wide creative reach. Most recently, Franck has taken Bilmuri global: performing alongside BABYMETAL at FOX_FEST in Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena and joining Sleep Token on their sold-out 2024 European arena tour. His AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS album earned praise for pushing genre boundaries and “invigorating alternative music” (Rock Sound), while his completely sold-out international headline tour (including venue upgrades in the UK and Australia) cements him as one of alt’s most magnetic disruptors. Bilmuri is not just a project—it’s a movement, and it’s only getting louder. For more information on Bilmuri, please visit bilmuri.com.