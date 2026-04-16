Bilmuri’s music is full of surprises—and that’s exactly the point. The Columbus, OH-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Johnny Franck has built a genre-defying universe all his own, blending alternative rock, metal, country twang, and pure chaotic brilliance into something completely unfiltered and unmistakably him. What began in his mom’s basement after amicably leaving metalcore favorites Attack Attack! has grown into one of the most inventive and fiercely independent projects in modern alternative music. Since launching Bilmuri in 2016, Franck has released over a dozen records—including fan-favorite Eggy Pocket [2020], Goblin Hours [2022], and the acclaimed 2024 major-label debut AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS—amassing tens of millions of streams and cultivating a passionate, cult-like fanbase. His viral tracks like “ABSOLUTELYCRANKINMYF’INHOG” and “