It’s like Britney Spears and Black Sabbath combined! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Justin Benlolo of BRKN LOVE. Their new album “The Program” came about serendipitously when an unplanned weekend trip to South Carolina turned into a multi-week song writing flood of creativity and inspiration. From forming lifelong friendships to recording in the legendary Foo Fighters 606 studio…this is a record of a lifetime for Justin and the band. Plus, Justin plays a quick round of Rapid Fire…and that Billy Ocean question is a thinker!





Exuding bravado, mystique, and a whole lot of heart, BRKN LOVE set the rulebook on fire, plug in, turn

up, and churn out the kind of rock ‘n’ roll that makes you feel a little freer. Their gritty riffs pack enough

punch to shake any stage, while the grooves quake with the right amount of hip-swinging gusto. Led by

vocalist and guitarist Justin Benlolo, the music drips swagger, soul, and spirit amplified by arena-size

hooks and intriguingly inventive musicality.

In 2024, BRKN LOVE fulfill a clear destiny to be as free as possible on their third full-length LP, The

Program [Spinefarm Records].

“In the past, I put parameters on what BRKN LOVE is supposed to be,” Justin mentions. “I’ve been

hesitant to put out certain songs, because I was unsure if they were us. I’m older and wiser. I have more

experience doing this. I know if I’m singing and writing a song, it’s going to be BRKN LOVE. I’m the filter

the music passes through.”

It’s been this way since the band emerged with their self-titled debut in 2020. The group quietly

generated over a quarter-of-a-billion total streams. They notched a Top 15 entry on Active Rock radio

with “Shot Down,” while their cover of “River” by Bishop Briggs hit critical mass. It inspired over 2 billion-

plus views on TikTok. It piled up 28 million Spotify streams. 2022’s Black Box only maintained this

momentum. “Like A Drug” notched north of 8.5 million Spotify streams, made waves at Active Rock, and

emerged as their third Top 5 at Canadian radio. They packed houses on tour and earned acclaim from

Guitar World, Paste, and Loudwire who cited “Under The Knife” as one of “The Best Rock + Metal Songs

of September 2022.”

An impromptu 2023 trip to visit a friend in Charleston, SC gave rise to The Program. Justin initially

planned on spending a weekend in town. That weekend turned into nine weeks, and he returned to

Toronto with the bulk of the album’s material.

“I didn’t have anything else to do, so I brought all of my gear and studio equipment,” he recalls. “I was so

inspired by the environment and the friends I made. It’s a big city, but it’s not huge. It’s just beautiful

though. The experience inspired the whole record. Instead of being so picturesque and metaphorical, I

told stories.”

The album title even referenced the name of the text group for his new friends in Charleston, embedding

the experience and the city in the fabric of the music. The vision had already crystallized before he left to

Los Angeles where he recorded with longtime producer Anton DeLost [Cleopatrick, The Warning, State

Champs, Dead Poet Society]. These friends and a variety of other characters he met ultimately inspired

the concept at the heart of The Program.

“It was a collective of 10 people I’d never met before, and we kept using the term ‘The Program’

repeatedly like, ‘Let’s go here, because it would be good for The Program’,” he goes on. “It was cool to be

surrounded by near-complete strangers, invite them to our place, and play demos. Their opinions were

unfiltered and blunt—which was awesome. I was actively searching for inspiration, and I put myself out

there in different situations. I was free and unchained to do anything.”

This energy surges through the opener “2020 Vision.” Justin and Anton co-wrote the tune with none

other than Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman, jamming live together in the studio.

A frenetic and fiery lick ignites “2020 Vision.” Wild guitar and bass roll like a runaway train into a

chantable chorus, “I know you’re always coming and I can’t escape it now, 2020 vision, creeping in.”

Finally, Justin’s incendiary lead practically leaves his fretboard in flames.

“Mikey is a great fucking dude,” he smiles. “He picked up a bass and started playing this wicked bassline.

It ended up driving the song. From there, we came up with the whole progression in 15 minutes. It’s

about reminiscing and being nostalgic for a relationship. You’re thinking it was much better than it was,

but there’s a reason why you’re not in it anymore. It definitely sets the tone for the record.”

Seasick distortion groans over a steady beat on “Unholy.” In a chantable cadence, he laments, “I know

I’ve got crimson hands, and I can’t wash you off of them.”

“It’s about tripping and falling into romance without being ready,” he goes on. “I’m admitting,

‘Everything I get involved in, I fuck up’.”

Then, there’s “Callous.” Handclaps underline a punchy stomp as he predicts, “Think I’m headed for a

breakdown.” Meanwhile, “Cruel” hinges on a simmering beat as his woozy cadence melts into high

register harmonies, climaxing on the chorus, “How did you get so cruel?”

“It’s the story of a girl mistreating you,” he reveals. “To give you color, I drop some locations here. I

specifically reference being on Hollywood and Highland.”

“Shades Of You” struts towards another soaring refrain as it makes a subtle callback to a BRKN LOVE

staple. “It’s essentially ‘Like A Drug Part 2’,” he notes. “It’s about a girl who can’t make up her mind.

With the groove riff, shredding guitar solo, and double-time at the end, it’s the quintessential BRKN LOVE

song.”

His voice swoons through the icy and infectious finale “Shiver.” As the groove throbs, his voice rings out,

“You make me shiver!”

“It’s cathartic,” he observes. “You’re letting go, breaking free, trying to get yourself on your feet, standing

up and conquering. It’s the closer for a reason. You’re going through all of the emotions and trying to be

better. Finally, you’re taking accountability, but you’re also getting over it.”

Ultimately, the band make an impact by being BRKN LOVE.

“When you listen to the record, I hope you feel it,” he leaves off. “It’s a rock ‘n’ roll record that’s meant

to be enjoyed.”