You have to create your own momentem each day. This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Gavin Rossdale of Bush. The band’s 10th studio album “I Beat Loneliness” tackles it’s cental theme, mental health, head on. Rossdale says this album “cooked slowly” which allowed for their most consitant record to date. He’s also shares about how proud he is of the riff he wrote for the album’s title track. Plus, Rossdale talks being a rock star at almost 60. As always a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…with Midnight songs?

marks BUSH’s 10th studio album—a powerful testament to their enduring legacy and continued evolution. The record blends their grunge-rooted intensity with fresh textures and themes exploring mental health, solitude, and resilience. Following the release, BUSH will embark on a worldwide tour, launching April 21 in Victoria, BC, Canada. The band will then tour across North America from July 19 to August 30, before heading overseas to join Volbeat for a series of dates across the EU and UK from September 18 through November 13. BUSH, the iconic London-formed band that helped define rock music in the 90’s with their landmark 1994 debut Sixteen Stone, continues to be a commanding presence in music. With over 24 million records sold, 1.1 billion streams, and a string of No. 1 singles, Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass), and Nik Hughes (drums) remain a vital force in the genre. Following the release of Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023—a 21-track retrospective celebrating nearly three decades of genre defining work—and a major tour last year, BUSH shows no signs of slowing down. Fans can also experience a different side of Rossdale in Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, streaming free on VIZIO’s WatchFree+. A true modern Renaissance man, Rossdale hosts intimate dinners at his Los Angeles home with guests such as Serena Williams, Common, Tom Jones, and more. Over a three-course meal personally crafted and prepared by Rossdale himself, conversations unfold with candor, wit, and just the right amount of mischief—offering a rare glimpse into the human moments behind the spotlight. With I Beat Loneliness setting the tone, the upcoming tour promises a compelling mix of nostalgia, reinvention, and the unmistakable energy that has kept fans coming back for more.