In 2019, Billboard deemed Cory Marks’ top 10 Rock Radio single “Outlaws and Outsiders” (which features country music icon Travis Tritt, Ivan Moody of Five Finger DeathPunch, and Mick Mars of Motley Crue) the “hit that couldn’t be confined”. The same statement could be said about Cory himself, who has exploded onto airwaves and tour stages over the past few years, establishing himself as a forefather of the popular Country Rock Fusion sound that has become so popular with artists like Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Brantley Gilbert storming the charts in 2022 and 2023. Mixing the storytelling tradition of country music and the loud, unapologetic sounds of heavy rock; Cory’s music blasts with an aggressive, soulful edge. 2020 saw the release of his critically acclaimed debut album WHO I AM – spawning fan favorites like “Devil’s Grin” and “Blame It On The Double”. In 2021 Cory released his complimentary EPs “Nashville Nights” and “Nashville Mornings” and in 2022 Cory released his rock-focused “I Rise” EP on the heels of his feature-film debut in “The Retaliators” with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, and labelmates Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Eva Under Fire. Despite his recent achievement of eclipsing 188 million career streams and a Platinum certification in his home country of Canada for “Outlaws & Outsiders”, Cory remains grounded and grateful. Rooted in the influence of his hometown in North Bay, Ontario, where he grew up surrounded by its salt-of-the-earth residents, Cory is undoubtedly himself, not just as a musician, but as a person. He continues to be influenced by the acts that drew him to writing and performing in the first place: Bryan Adams, The Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Rush, Ozzy Osbourne, Brad Paisley and most notably Merle Haggard, who Cory embodies in his own 21st century way.