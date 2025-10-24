I cried at a Dayseeker show and all I got was this t-shirt! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker. The band’s sixth album “Creature In The Black Night” is, according to Rodriguez, their darkest work yet. And even though it has a central “horror” theme, that wasn’t the plan when they started working on it. Rory talks about having a secret weapon in producer Daniel Braunstein who he says is “like having a fifth member of the band.” And, we get an answer on what he means when he says the band plays “sad rock.” As always, a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…with a Vanilla Ice thinker.

Southern California’s DAYSEEKER — Rory Rodriguez [vocals], Gino Sgambelluri [guitar], Ramone Valerio [bass], and Zac Mayfield [drums] — have returned with the first taste of new music this year – the brand new song “Pale Moonlight.”

The song was produced by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Silent Planet) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Lorna Shore), while the video was directed by Jensen Noen (Black Veil Brides, Bring Me the Horizon, Falling In Reverse).

“‘Pale Moonlight’ is about giving into your vices,” says Rodriguez. “It’s about the addiction to things that you know are toxic for you — but you simply can’t stop yourself.”

The song is classic Dayseeker and they’ve leveled up. It features the band’s signature contemplative lyrics (“I didn’t need help to ruin my life / Dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight”), elevated melodics, and hooks that remain as unforgettable as ever. The breakdowns clamp down with a ferocious bite, deftly demonstrating just how dynamic Dayseeker’s music is. It’s a melancholic rager that cyclones through a myriad of emotions. There’s a lot to unpack in the space of four minutes and that’s what makes “Pale Moonlight” such a rewarding listen.

Follow the band through a dark club and ever darker corners of the world in the accompanying visual.

Simply put, Dayseeker are a quiet killer.

Dayseeker truly became a scene standout with 2019’s Sleeptalk, a watershed moment and a harbinger of things to come for the band. It was hailed by Alternative Press as “a warm and welcome release to higher ground” and “a much-needed breath of fresh air into the post-hardcore scene.” It was 2022’s Dark Sun that catapulted Dayseeker to inevitable game-changer status, with the band’s cumulative global streams totaling over 600 million worldwide, a cover appearance on Outburn, and key press love from Artist Friendly, Peer Pleasure, Idobi, and more. A global, sold-out headline tour in theater-sized venues followed, and the band enjoyed support treks with Pierce the Veil and Bad Omens. Their eagerly awaited new full-length release is due out later this year.