A switchblade comb is essential for a perfect pompadour! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Des Rocs. His brand new album “To Hell And Back” is a culmination of everything he’s been building too, starting all the way back at playing in basements at 13 years old. From ballads to gut punches, nothing was off the table for Des on this record. He also talks about his stoic approach to this album after its release and how it took him a couple records to realize that’s the best way. Plus, a quick round of Rapid Fire…and Bugs is a 10 outta 10!



DES ROCS is 4th generation New Yorker on a relentless mission to reimagine rock n’ roll. A working-class rockstar, Des has spent years crafting his sound – one that’s bold, gritty, and unapologetically real. With over 300 million streams since his recent debut, a Top 5 rock single and headline tours across the US and internationally, Des has proven that his hard-hitting music resonates with a global audience. He has played some of the biggest stages in rock, including opening for The Rolling Stones, Muse, Bring Me The Horizon, The Cult and Kaleo. Des Rocs music has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dana White, who uses his music at all UFC events. Des’s new album ‘To Hell And Back’ came out June 12th, 2026.