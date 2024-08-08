Successfully docking in 45 seconds! This week’s guests on Discover New Music are the always funny and insanely talented Joey Walser & Blake Allison of Devour The Day. Everything in this interview is covered as the band breaks down their latest EP “Fragments Of Us” and how drive, failure & success, fans and much more have culminated in what they believe is the best work they’ve done. And, as expected, more off-the-rails fun is had in another round of Rapid Fire…including chafing.





“Hard rock and alt metal group DEVOUR THE DAY have made a name by doing things their way. Blake Allison [Vocals, Guitars, Drums and Production] alongside Joey “Chicago” Walser [Bass, Guitars, Production]-are no stranger to trauma and adversity but they have turned those experiences into meaningful artwork. Their latest releases, from the forthcoming EP FRAGMENTS OF US [Produced by Grammy Nominated KJ Strock] have been their most daring and ambitious songs to date. “The is the best body of work we have ever put together, we have really found a sound that is unique to us.” says Allison. Devour The Day remains an energetic force live and brings their heavy anthems to life with a fury and power unlike anyone else. “We have a fierce commitment to creating something special for our core fanbase,” says Walser, “we are honored to be a part of their soundtrack and we take that seriously.””