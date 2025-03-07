“I wanted to create something different and I hope listeners hear that. Lyrically and emotionally I hope it empowers them and they can see themselves in the characters and stories I sing about. We all go through dark times and hardships, but there’s always a way out. I think that’s what being a human being is about.I feel like Earth is a test and we’re here to prove ourselves, go through things and come out better on the other side. “’Mind Control’is part of a larger story than I’m telling on this record and in the graphic novel that goes along with it. We’re following this character Devaren as he’s talking about his disdain for the population and how he can’t stand them, but at the end of the song he has this reflective moment where he actually regrets everything he’s been doing. The interesting thing about the characters in this story is that they represent a different part of my neurodivergence and mental health journey. In ‘Mind Control’ Devaren represents the depression that has crept into my life over the years that I didn’t see coming. I just had to personify that in a character so in‘Mind Control’ it has taken over, but ultimately in our story it will be defeated.”



