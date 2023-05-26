They started as The Rainbow Butt Monkeys and are now putting out a Greatest Hits album. Scott Anderson, lead singer of Finger Eleven, stopped by to talk about the band’s latest compilation…their first ever Greatest Hits collection. Plus he fills us in on their first new music in seven years wit the single “Together Right” as well as teases more new Finger Eleven to come! And, as always, a fun filled Rapid Fired with ketchup chips, big foot, bear arms and more!

Speaking to the band’s first-ever retrospective, Anderson reflects, “After six albums and 20-plus years of being together, Finger Eleven is beyond excited to finally release a greatest hits album. As with all things F11, the band obsessed over the song choices, running order, and vinyl version to go along with the beautiful new art that James [Black] created.”

One of Canada’s best-selling bands, Juno Award-winning rockers Finger Eleven have built a long-lasting legacy with their genre-defying sound (spanning cathartic metal and alt-rock balladry to danceable funk, power pop, and beyond) that continues to keep fans on their toes. The band’s story begins in 1990, when Scott Anderson (vocals), Rick Jackett (guitar), James Black (vocals, guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and drummer Rob Gommerman (later replaced by Rich Beddoe) began playing together in high school. In 1995, the Burlington, Ontario five-piece released their debut, Letters from Chutney, under the moniker “Rainbow Butt Monkeys,” before recording their first LP as Finger Eleven, Tip. The album, which was produced by Arnold Lanni (Our Lady Peace, Simple Plan), caught the attention of Wind-up Records, who signed the band in 1997 and re-released Tip a year later.

Non-stop touring with bands like Creed and Fuel, as well as a spot on the Vans Warped Tour helped the band break into the US market with singles like “Above,” a Top 40 hit on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. The band continued the momentum with The Greyest of Blue Skies (2000). Featuring the singles “First Time” and “Drag You Down,” the album landed at No.17 on the Canadian chart, where it was certified Gold. It would be their self-titled follow-up, however, that would make Finger Eleven international stars.