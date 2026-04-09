They’re embracing the messy! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Danny Case of From Ashes To New. Their new album “Reflections” started from scratch…twice! Case talks about getting messy…with the sound, the emotions, the bandmates…but achieving growth that made that band stronger at the end of it all. Case also shares some “ah ha!” moments the band, and fans, will experience with this new record. As always a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…and we’re blasting our pecs!

Danny Case (vocals), Matt Brandyberry (vocals), Lance Dowdle (guitar), Maty Madiro (drums), and Jimmy Bennett (guitar) — recently announced their new album REFLECTIONS, out April 17 via Better Noise Music.

According to Brandyberry, the song reflects “the fallout of a relationship built on control, desire, and guilt. It’s a song that captures the exhaustion of giving endlessly to someone who keeps asking for more and mistaking survival for love. At its core, the song is about the moment clarity breaks through, forcing you to question how much of yourself you’re willing to lose.”

Case echoes these sentiments, furthering, “‘Die For You’ is about bending over backwards, doing everything you possibly can to please someone in a relationship, and it just never ends up being enough. And it feels like no matter what you do, it is just never good enough.”

The weight of the subject matter is matched by the heft of the layered vocals and accompanying razor sharp riffs and moody melodies. Fans cannot help but feel the song’s very real beating heart.

The 12-track REFLECTIONS is the follow-up to 2023’s BLACKOUT, which achieved the #1 spot on several iTunes and Spotify Rock and Metal charts across the globe. It was a massive success. Yet, in late 2023, FROM ASHES TO NEW arrived at a creative crossroads. The group wrapped up demos for 16 songs for what was supposed to be their fifth studio album. However, instead of sprinting towards the finish line and completing the record, the band scrapped those demo sessions. The process went against everything the band had ever done before. But largely starting anew —they kept two songs— was liberating. The band collectively knew it had to make something that remained true to their traditional sound yet broadened the tent to capture the ears and focus of a fresh audience. “I wanted to take what we are good at and push it even further,” Brandyberry says. “That was the process for this whole record.”

As a result, fans can hear a reinvigorated FROM ASHES TO NEW on REFLECTIONS.

In other From Ashes to New news, the single “Drag Me” is Top 20 on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.