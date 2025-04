Bigger and better is what’s in store for this new record! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Tobias Forge of Ghost. With their sixth studio album “Skeleta” complete Tobias is ready to unleash the latest from Ghost to the fans…not only on the stereo but live as well! Plus he talks about not being a techy kind of guy who had fun doing a techy-style music video for “Satanized.” And, of course, Rapid Fire was played but with a Swedish twist!