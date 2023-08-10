Tina Turner, Genesis, The Stranglers…and Ghost?? Tobias Forge is this week’s guest on Discover New Music to discuss the band’s latest EP “Phantomime.” Is it hard to take on songs from an artist like Tina Turner? Are there songs that are impossible to cover? Forge covers these questions and more and plays a Swedish version of Rapid Fire!
