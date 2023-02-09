Turtles, Koi Fish and Swan songs are just a few of the topics covered by dummer extraordinaire Shannon Larkin in this episode. Plus, Brock takes a deeper dive into the latest Godsmack release “Light Up The Sky” as well as trip down memory lane. If that’s not enough, Shannon lets a few surprise cats outta the bag.

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK have officially announced details for their forthcoming eighth studio album Lighting Up The Sky, which will be out February 24, 2023 via BMG. The album follows the band’s globally acclaimed & gold-certified 2018 release, When Legends Rise, which achieved four No.1 singles back-to-back.

Co-produced by vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna and Andrew “Mudrock” Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper), Lighting Up the Sky is a testament to powerful storytelling. “​​I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs,” says Erna. “I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.” The album explores boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more. It also gets into the idea of legacy, what we leave behind; fitting for what Erna has noted as their final studio album.

LIGHTING UP THE SKY TRACK LISTING

You And I Red White & Blue Surrender What About Me Truth Hell’s Not Dead Soul On Fire Let’s Go! Best Of Times Growing Old Lighting Up The Sky

