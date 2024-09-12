Even with a new record there’s still time to catch some fish! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Hardy. With his third album “Quit!!” Hardy was able to take heavier chances and dive head first into a true fully rock album. Plus we get Fred Durst, Chad Smith and a song that’s very close to Hardy’s heart. Plus a quick round of Rapid Fire is played with possibly hunting a swamp monster!





“Quit!! is out. Finally,” says HARDY. “Thank you to the person who left that negativity in the

tip jar that night. This album wouldn’t exist without you. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

The new album, recorded with Big Loud’s own hitmaker Joey Moi (Morgan Wallen, Florida

Georgia Line, Nickelback), features singles “SIX FEET UNDER,” “ROCKSTAR” which is

currently climbing at rock radio, “PSYCHO,” album title track “QUIT!! and “JIM BOB.”

Quit!! is HARDY’s first full album embrace of his rock sound and follows last year’s much

lauded, half rock LP, the mockingbird & THE CROW, which has spawned multiple #1 singles

across genres.

In May, HARDY, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Outlaw Light Beer took over Hollywood with a

very special block party for 3,000 fans. HARDY joined the show to perform six songs live from

their outdoor stage in a first since 2019.

HARDY recently shared his version of the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre classic “Gin and Juice,”

recorded at the personal request of the hip hop icons.

Big Loud Records/Big Loud Rock heavy hitter HARDY—crowned “Nashville’s nü-metal king”

by the Los Angeles Times—soared to new heights in 2023 with the release of his critically

acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW, adding to

4.6 billion career streams. The 17-track effort debuted top five all-genre on the Billboard 200

Albums chart and topped seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top

Country Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Album Sales.

The pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi has earned his reputation as “a promising purveyor of

keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of

writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and

savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone). A five-time ACM award winner

and two-time CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was

named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of

the Year. HARDY has written 15 #1 singles including his own two-times Platinum chart topper

“ONE BEER” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the platinum Dierks Bentley and

BRELAND collaboration “Beers On Me,” game-changing two-times Platinum duet “wait in the

truck” feat. Lainey Wilson and first-ever rock radio #1 “JACK.” He’s previously toured with

Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell and more.