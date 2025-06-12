Just put it in a push play! This week’s guest on Discover New Music is Cody Hanson of Hinder. As the band celebrates 20 years since their debut release “Extreme Behavior” they are also taking time to celebrate a new record! “Back To Life” has the band feeling back to life with their first new album in seven years. And even with all the success, Cody believes that this new record’s writing, producing, playing…all aspects…is the band’s best yet. Plus a quick round of Rapid Fire is played…Chuck Norris is gonna kick your head clean off!





Multi-platinum rock icons Hinder share their inspired single “Bring Me Back to Life” along with announcing their highly-anticipated 7th studio album Back To Life, out now. It’s the track that first infused the celebrated quartet with new-found life and inspiration for a full-length album.

“When you’ve been writing songs for over 20 years, sometimes you run out of things to say,” confesses drummer + founding member Cody Hanson. “In life in general, it’s easy to become complacent and uninspired. That’s why ‘Bring Me Back to Life’ is such an important track, not only for the album, but for our band as whole. After writing an entire album and then throwing it away in 2020, we had become discouraged and decided that we weren’t going to release any new music, much less an entire album. However, as soon as we wrote ‘Bring Me Back to Life,’ everything changed. Sometimes, it just takes one special song to breathe life back into a band, and this song became the catalyst for the entire album. Needless to say, we are very excited for the world to hear this one.”

After a stacked 2024 that included 100+ tour dates, performances with Creed, Three Doors Down, and Daughtry, and the release of the Top 20 radio smash, “Live Without It”, Hinder have hit the ground running in 2025, gearing up for their highly-anticipated 7th studio album, produced by Hanson and vocalist Marshal Dutton at BarCode Studios in Oklahoma City.

Lately, Hinder is feeling the intensity of a new energy. Nearly two decades into their career, the band hasn’t just endured as a fixture of modern rock—it’s evolved. The versatile Oklahoma City-based quartet creates emotionally compelling rock, from hard-hitting anthems to subdued, contemplative ballads. Now the band is looking to the future.