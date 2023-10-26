Can we get Chris in a goose suit? This week’s guests on Discover New Music are Chris Howorth and Maria Brink of In This Moment talking about their new album “Godmode.” With more time to write and less hectic recording schedule, Maria and Chris agree that this album is reminiscent to “Blood” and is some of the heaviest and most innovative music the band has put out. Plus we talk covering Bjork and play a quick round of Rapid Fire!

In This Moment is:

Maria Brink (lead vocals), Chris Howorth (guitars), Travis Johnson (bass), Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar), Kent Diimmel (drums)

About In This Moment

Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century that has amassed over 1.3 billion cumulative streams to date.

In addition to the Gold-selling album, Blood [2012], the quintet have garnered six Gold and Platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. With a stream tally well past 250 million, Ritual elevated the group to new creative and critical peaks as well.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple.

Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on the GRAMMY® Award-nominated lead single “The In-Between.”

In 2022, the band released Blood 1983 [BMG], a reimagined EP commemorating the ten-year anniversary of Blood, and most recently had their song “I Would Die For You” appear on the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4.

